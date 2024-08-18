Joe Gomez is set to quit Liverpool after being left out of squad against Ipswich - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Chelsea and clubs abroad have all shown interest in Joe Gomez.

DAILY MAIL

Joe Gomez is set to quit Liverpool as he looks for a transfer away after being left at home for Ipswich Town opener.

Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly seeking an exit from Barcelona after just one season at the club, with Jose Mourinho 'prepared to do everything' to bring the midfielder to Fenerbahce.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed out of the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium without collecting his silver medal after his Al-Nassr side were thrashed 4-1 in Saturday's Saudi Super Cup final.

Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari rubbed further salt into Cristiano Ronaldo's wounds as he copied Lionel Messi's celebration when he lifted the World Cup in 2022.

James Milner's appearance for Brighton against Everton on Saturday means the Englishman has played in 23 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, beating Ryan Giggs' record which spanned from 1992 to 2013.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest are considering a move to recruit Alex Moreno on loan from Aston Villa.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos will be sidelined for at least three months after suffering a serious ligament injury to his left ankle.

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has confirmed his retirement from playing and hopes to embark on a coaching career.

Andreas Pereira insists he is happy at Fulham following summer speculation about his future at the west London club.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho's future could hold the key to Manchester United hijacking Liverpool 's move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Manchester City are preparing to offer midfield lynchpin Rodri a double-your-money pay rise to keep him at the Etihad.

An emotional reunion with the Barcelona reserve team that secured Pep Guardiola the first trophy of his coaching career has helped to revitalise the Manchester City manager.

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has announced his retirement from football aged 34.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Victor Osimhen is tipped to reject Chelsea and Arsenal - so he can wait up to two weeks for his dream move to PSG.

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira will be available for loan this summer according to reports.

Leicester are facing two separate points deductions from the Premier League this season for breaking spending rules.

Premier League sides have hiked the cost of new season shirts - with some rocketing 56 per cent in five years.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Imanol Alguacil, the head honcho at Real Sociedad, has hinted that Martin Zubimendi snubbed Liverpool because he rates the Basque outfit as 'the bigger club'. Zubimendi was on Liverpool's hit list as their top choice to beef up their midfield.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Team GB's funding for LA 2028 has yet to be approved by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, prompting fears of a potential impact on medal chances.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United could be tempted to try and use academy product Toby Collyer as a sweetener in any deal for a new midfielder this summer.

Liverpool have been given a boost in their pursuit of Giorgi Mamardashvili after Arne Slot's top target pleaded with Valencia not to scupper his move to the Premier League, as both parties continue to haggle over his £34m price tag.

SUNDAY MAIL

Atalanta have reportedly finally admitted defeat in their bid to land Celtic midfield star Matt O'Riley with the Serie A side said to be on the verge of concluding a deal for their alternative target, Udinese's Serbia international Lazar Samardzic.

Celtic remain on the trail of Liverpool's Owen Beck.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers look set to appoint St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie as their new Chief Executive.

Hearts' Europa League opponents Viktoria Plzen have been boosted after the Czech League granted them a free weekend in between the play-off rounds.

Rangers fans appeared to clash with police before Saturday's League Cup match against St Johnstone at Hampden.

Jim McIntyre's reign as Arbroath manager has ended after seven months - as the Angus side crashed to the bottom of League One.