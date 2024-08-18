Man City and Tottenham suffer blow in pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Manchester City and Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze. Eze's release clause has now expired, which means Crystal Palace can demand whatever fee they wish for the former QPR man.

Scott McTominay is desperate to remain in the Premier League - with three clubs now tracking him.

Chelsea's clash against Manchester City made history after becoming the first £1bn match.

Carney Chukwuemeka's chances of moving on from Chelsea for first-team football are being hit by his huge wages. The midfielder, 20, could leave Stamford Bridge in this window with Crystal Palace leading the queue for his capture.

Manchester United are being linked with a surprise move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell winger Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos. Pellistri joined United from Penarol back in 2020, but has made just 25 appearances for the club across all competitions.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta has reiterated that winger Federico Chiesa is no longer in the club's plans and available for a transfer. Chiesa, 26, has been linked with various Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has suggested Joao Felix still has a future at the club amid interest from Chelsea.

Ivan Toney wanted to play against Crystal Palace but was told within 24 hours of the game that he would not be involved.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick believes Ilkay Gundogan will remain at Barcelona this summer amid doubts about his future.

Daniel Kelly is set to secure his exit from Celtic in the coming hours after the Hoops accepted an offer from Millwall worth close to £400,000 plus add-ons for his early release.

Kilmarnock are reportedly set to request that next weekend's Premiership clash with Aberdeen is postponed in order to improve their chances of reaching the group phase in the Conference League.