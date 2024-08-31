Jadon Sancho's reported clause, Raheem Sterling's bumper transfer offer from Saudi Arabia - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho could return to Manchester United due to a bizarre clause included in loan switch to Chelsea. The west London club's obligation to buy will not apply should Enzo Maresca's side fail to finish in the top 14 of the Premier League, according to reports.

THE MIRROR

Raheem Sterling rejected a bumper £650,000-a-week offer from Saudi Arabia to join Arsenal on loan from Chelsea. The 29-year-old spurned the interest two days before talks had opened between Chelsea and Arsenal in a bid to help the Gunners win the Premier League - and revive his England chances.

Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United "made a mistake" in allowing Scott McTominay to join Napoli on transfer deadline day.

THE SUN

Manchester United are lining up a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw - if they can raise the funds before the January transfer window.

Everton boss Sean Dyche will make Luton striker Elijah Adebayo his top target in January as he anticipates life without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Steve McClaren wants Eddie Nketiah to swap international sides and play for Jamaica.

Romeo Beckham has spurned Brentford's offer of a new contract with their B team to sign with a top fashion agent.

SCOTTISH SUN

New Celtic signing Arne Engels has told Brendan Rodgers he is ready to make his Old Firm debut.

Philippe Clement has admitted there is no way back for Iannis Hagi at Rangers.