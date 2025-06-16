Kyle Walker: Everton set to complete shock transfer for England defender from Premier League rivals Man City
Plus: Manchester United have been scouting Nice holding midfielder Hicham Boudaoui; Atletico Madrid have Aston Villa's Lucas Digne as an alternative to Liverpool's Andy Robertson; Napoli will not match Jack Grealish's Man City wages as they weigh up an offer for the England international
Monday 16 June 2025 23:10, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has agreed to join Everton on a one-year deal, with the two clubs thrashing out whether it is a permanent move or a 12-month loan.
Manchester United have been scouting holding midfielder Hicham Boudaoui from fellow INEOS-owned club Nice as they consider cut-price options.
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon is stuck in Israel during the conflict with Iran.
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
THE TIMES
Atletico Madrid have placed Aston Villa's Lucas Digne on a list of alternative options should their interest in Andrew Robertson reach a dead end.
THE TELEGRAPH
Napoli will not match Jack Grealish's Manchester City wages as they weigh up whether to make an offer for him.
Newcastle are on the verge of opening talks with Brighton over the signing of forward Joao Pedro.
Tottenham are in touch with Manor Solomon after the winger was stranded in Israel because of the conflict with Iran.
DAILY MIRROR
Bayer Leverkusen are weighing up a bid for Manchester City youngster James McAtee - who has previously been linked with Manchester United.
Juventus are looking to steal in and swoop for Viktor Gyokeres - with Arsenal putting a move for the Sporting star on ice - and are said to have offered the Swede a huge contract.
DAILY MAIL
Kia Joorabchian's ambition to be among the winners at Royal Ascot saw him make an eve-of-meeting swoop for a horse of immense potential, finalising a £2m deal for Ghostwriter.
THE ATHLETIC
FIFA has spent over £36.8m ($50m) on marketing to promote this summer's Club World Cup in the United States, including increasing their original budget by millions in the past month as they sought to drive attendances for the tournament.
Sheffield Wednesday should have a 55,000-capacity stadium, one of England's best academies and be "way bigger than Wrexham", according to the co-leader of a North American group trying to buy the crisis-hit Championship club.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers are closing in on a double swoop - with Max Aarons and Kwame Poku set to sign.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic remain relaxed and confident of keeping hold of Cameron Carter-Vickers despite mounting speculation the San Francisco 49ers hope to lure him to Leeds.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.