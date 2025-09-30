Marcus Rashford remains Barcelona target despite being dropped for Getafe fixture for poor timekeeping - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Barcelona remain open to signing Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal despite the England forward being dropped for being late to a team meeting earlier this month.

Israel have forced Reebok into a major climbdown after threatening to sue the company for ending its contract with their national teams.

Newcastle United have been called "idiots" for paying £69m to Stuttgart for Germany international striker Nick Woltemade.

THE SUN

Michael Carrick is among the caretaker options Manchester United could turn to if they give up on head coach Ruben Amorim.

Jamie O'Hara believes Ruben Amorim is not the correct man to improve Manchester United and is amazed the club has not got Roy Keane more involved at the club

England legend John Barnes has been declared bankrupt after his company ran up debts of £1.5m.

Cole Palmer tried to keep a low profile when watching Chelsea's U19s in a big UEFA Youth League win over Benfica on Tuesday.

THE TIMES

UEFA has put plans for a vote on suspending Israel on hold to give a new peace plan announced by the US president Donald Trump a chance to work.

London Irish have declared an interest in joining Champ Rugby for the 2026-27 season - the first step towards the club returning to competitive rugby in England.

THE GUARDIAN

The coach who guided Laura Muir to Olympic and world-championship medals has been banned for three years for serious misconduct, including driving at speed with an athlete in his car after a disagreement before abandoning them at the roadside.

Sheffield United head coach Ash Thompson has left his role at the Women's Super League 2 side, with the club saying they have "mutually agreed to part ways".

DAILY MIRROR

Antony has opened up on his final days as a Manchester United player, claiming he felt "disrespected" by the club's treatment of him.

DAILY STAR

Ronnie O'Sullivan has admitted he just can't see himself retiring, even though he knows the end is near.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has rubbished speculation linking Christian Horner with Aston Martin.

Recently-crowned undisputed world super-middleweight boxing champion Terence Crawford was stopped by police over suspected reckless driving in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

SCOTTISH SUN

Derek McInnes' Hearts side have warmed up for their Edinburgh derby with Hibs with a behind-closed-doors 3-0 win over Falkirk.