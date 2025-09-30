Gareth Southgate would turn down Man Utd approach if Ruben Amorim is sacked - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Former England boss Gareth Southgate would reject an approach from Manchester United if Ruben Amorim is sacked.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United's co-owners, INEOS, are reportedly concerned that manager Ruben Amorim may opt to step down before being sacked in a bid to protect his managerial reputation.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are scouring the market for a replacement for Marc Guehi, with Ousmane Diomande on their radar and Chelsea's Josh Acheampong also being tracked.

Manchester United are weighing up a cash-spinning mid-season friendly in Saudi Arabia - and a trip to the Middle East could reunite the Red Devils with Cristiano Ronaldo.

THE TIMES

There are set to be three English clubs rather than two in FIFA's next Club World Cup as the restrictions on the maximum number per country is expected to be eased.

FIFA is wrestling with World Cup kick-off times for next year that could mean England play games that start after midnight UK time because of concerns over heat.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has denied suggestions he refused to play in their latest Champions League match and insisted he has a good relationship with boss Xabi Alonso.

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup have officially gone on sale and - in a surprising turn of events - they are available for a reasonable price.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic flop Gustaf Lagerbielke insisted his time in Glasgow was a success.

Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.