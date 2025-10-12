Jordan Pickford contract: England goalkeeper set to sign new deal - Paper Talk
Plus: Erling Haaland to rejoin Man City from international duty early; Crystal Palace prepared to keep 'extraordinary talent' Adam Wharton
Sunday 12 October 2025 23:13, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
The England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract at Everton before their return to Premier League action next weekend against Manchester City.
THE SUN
Steve Parish is prepared to dig his heels in to keep "extraordinary talent" Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace. But the Eagles co-owner and chairman accepts he faces a difficult challenge to do that as the 21-year-old midfielder wants to play Champions League football in the next few years.
Harry Kane should be fit to fire England into the World Cup. The Three Lions can qualify for the finals next summer if they win in Latvia on Tuesday, thanks to Serbia's shock 1-0 loss at home to Albania on Saturday.
DAILY STAR
Erling Haaland is poised to rejoin Manchester City earlier than expected, departing the Norway squad before their friendly clash with New Zealand.
THE ATHLETIC
Jack Wilshere is close to being appointed as manager of League One side Luton Town. The former Arsenal youth coach has been without a club since leaving Norwich City at the end of last season.
Wilshere has agreed a deal to take over after positive talks over the weekend. Full story here...
THE TELEGRAPH
England are jeopardising their Ashes chances by not playing proper warm-up matches in Australia, according to Graham Gooch.