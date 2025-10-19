Papers: Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney approached for Man Utd takeover

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Harry Maguire admitted it was "embarrassing" that Manchester United had taken so long to achieve back-to-back wins in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, after a famous victory over champions Liverpool - The Daily Telegraph.

Eric Cantona has been approached by a consortium of investors based in the United Arab Emirates to act as an ambassador for a potential bid to buy Manchester United. Wayne Rooney and David Beckham are also on the group's radar for similar roles - The Guardian.

Sean Dyche is still Nottingham Forest's front-runner to be their next boss - Daily Mirror

Nottingham Forest would have to stump up £10m to land Marco Silva. - The Sun.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Danny Rohl is sensationally back in the frame to be named next Rangers boss - The Scottish Sun.

Slaven Bilic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are also potential candidates for the Rangers job - The Scottish Sun.

Angus Gunn is seen as the long-term replacement for Kasper Schmeichel at Celtic - The Daily Record.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Xabi Alonso has told the Real Madrid hierarchy to hold off on signing a big-money midfielder as he hopes that Florian Wirtz’s struggles at Liverpool open the door for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu - Defensa Central

Jobe Bellingham’s camp would prefer him to continue his development in Europe as rumours of a Borussia Dortmund exit intensify following his costly mistake against Bayern Munich - AS

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

Harvey Elliott has to start more games for Aston Villa to put himself in England contention, says Michael Owen - talkSPORT.

Thomas Tuchel should consider picking Danny Welbeck as Harry Kane’s back-up, according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino - talkSPORT

GOLF

Tiger Woods has dropped to his lowest ever golf world ranking, falling 2,048th after his most recent back surgery - Daily Mail.

