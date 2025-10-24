Man Utd transfer news: Bruno Fernandes release clause details revealed - Paper talk and football transfer gossip
Latest from Saturday's papers: Man Utd's academy staff and parents of the players have been "bemused" by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent criticism of Carrington; former Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been spotted training with Frank Lampard's Coventry City squad
Friday 24 October 2025 23:27, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has a release clause of £56.68m in his current contract, which can be triggered by teams outside of England - BBC.
Manchester United academy staff and parents of the next generation of hopefuls have been left "bemused" by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's latest outburst, which saw him claim standards at the club's famous academy had "really slipped" - The Sun.
Jadon Sancho's former boss Edin Terzic believes he "can still win the Ballon d'Or" having worked with the Manchester United flop during his time at Borussia Dortmund - The Mirror.
Championship
Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been spotted at Coventry City's training ground after being released as a free agent - The Sun.
Scottish football
Rangers chiefs Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart were targeted by raging fans after the 3-0 defeat to Brann in the Europa League - The Scottish Sun.
Athletics
French biathlete Julia Simon was found guilty of theft and credit card fraud and handed a three-month suspended prison sentence by a French court on Friday - The Guardian.
