West Ham transfer news: Lucas Paqueta wants to leave the Hammers in January - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Wednesday's newspapers as US billionaire John McEvoy eyes a potential bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday; Celtic are yet to make a formal approach to Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna despite links; Mary Earps turns down the FA's invitation for a send-off at Wembley Stadium
Tuesday 28 October 2025 23:27, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
West Ham United have been dealt a fresh blow after it emerged that Lucas Paqueta is keen to leave the relegation-threatened club in January - The Times.
Bruno Fernandes has taken Matheus Cunha under his wing to help him realise his potential to become a Manchester United star - The Sun.
EFL
A US-based billionaire John McEvoy is among leading candidates to buy stricken Sheffield Wednesday - The Telegraph.
Women's Football
Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has turned down the FA's invitation of a send-off at Wembley next month - The Daily Mail.
Newcastle United Women have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after allegedly making illegal approaches to six junior players contracted to their second-tier rivals Sunderland - The Guardian.
Scottish football
Celtic have not approached Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna but the Championship side fear the job could be too big to turn down - The Sun.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao has confirmed talks are under way for a stunning rematch against Floyd Mayweather - The Sun.
