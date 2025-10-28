 Skip to content

West Ham transfer news: Lucas Paqueta wants to leave the Hammers in January - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Wednesday's newspapers as US billionaire John McEvoy eyes a potential bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday; Celtic are yet to make a formal approach to Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna despite links; Mary Earps turns down the FA's invitation for a send-off at Wembley Stadium

Tuesday 28 October 2025 23:27, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Back Pages Tonight panellist The Athletic’s Carl Anka discusses whether Kieran McKenna would be a good fit for Celtic.

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

West Ham United have been dealt a fresh blow after it emerged that Lucas Paqueta is keen to leave the relegation-threatened club in January - The Times.

Bruno Fernandes has taken Matheus Cunha under his wing to help him realise his potential to become a Manchester United star - The Sun.

EFL

A US-based billionaire John McEvoy is among leading candidates to buy stricken Sheffield Wednesday - The Telegraph.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says he is hopeful that The Owls can bounce back after tough times.

Women's Football

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has turned down the FA's invitation of a send-off at Wembley next month - The Daily Mail.

Newcastle United Women have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after allegedly making illegal approaches to six junior players contracted to their second-tier rivals Sunderland - The Guardian.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News

Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.

Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Scottish football

Celtic have not approached Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna but the Championship side fear the job could be too big to turn down - The Sun.

Also See:

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed talks are under way for a stunning rematch against Floyd Mayweather - The Sun.

In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Tuesday's papers...

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract