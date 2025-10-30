Marc Guehi transfer news: Real Madrid confident of landing Crystal Palace defender on free transfer - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Friday's newspapers as the details of a clause in Harvey Elliott's transfer to Aston Villa is revealed amid interest from German teams; Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is being monitored by Ghana ahead of the World Cup; Tottenham goalkeeper retires to become a photographer
Thursday 30 October 2025 23:11, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
European football
Real Madrid are confident of landing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer - The Sun.
Premier League
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi is at the centre of a massive row between his former clubs Real Sociedad and Antiguoko. His youth club are claiming they are owed £870,000 (€1m) in the deal that took the Spaniard to London last summer- The Sun.
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is being courted by the Ghana national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup - The Sun.
Harvey Elliott's loan move to Aston Villa will only become a permanent deal if he plays a certain number of games for the club. Clubs in Germany retain an interest in the player - The Daily Mail.
West Ham's relegation from Premier League would cost taxpayers £1.25m with their annual rent at the London Stadium set to be halved from £2.5m - The Times.
Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has retired at the age of 26 to become a photographer and director - The Athletic.
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Scottish Premiership
Falkirk are trying to seal a deal to bring Ryan Edwards back to the Scottish Premiership - The Daily Record.
Rugby Union
England have raised serious concerns about Australia's "illegal" breakdown tactics before their first autumn Test against the Wallabies on Saturday - The Telegraph.
Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.
In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Thursday's papers...