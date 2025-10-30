Marc Guehi transfer news: Real Madrid confident of landing Crystal Palace defender on free transfer - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

European football

Real Madrid are confident of landing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer - The Sun.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has explained why the club decided not to sell captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window

Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi is at the centre of a massive row between his former clubs Real Sociedad and Antiguoko. His youth club are claiming they are owed £870,000 (€1m) in the deal that took the Spaniard to London last summer- The Sun.

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is being courted by the Ghana national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup - The Sun.

Harvey Elliott's loan move to Aston Villa will only become a permanent deal if he plays a certain number of games for the club. Clubs in Germany retain an interest in the player - The Daily Mail.

West Ham's relegation from Premier League would cost taxpayers £1.25m with their annual rent at the London Stadium set to be halved from £2.5m - The Times.

Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has retired at the age of 26 to become a photographer and director - The Athletic.

Scottish Premiership

Falkirk are trying to seal a deal to bring Ryan Edwards back to the Scottish Premiership - The Daily Record.

Rugby Union

England have raised serious concerns about Australia's "illegal" breakdown tactics before their first autumn Test against the Wallabies on Saturday - The Telegraph.

