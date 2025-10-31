Arsenal news: London Mayor says Emirates expansion plans will face obstacles - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has cautioned Arsenal they will encounter numerous "obstacles" in their quest to expand the Emirates Stadium - The Mirror.

Ruben Amorim has been telling Patrick Dorgu to start studying PSG's Nuno Mendes - The Sun.

Fulham midfielder Sander Berge has issued a plea to supporters to buy tickets for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves, as fans hit out at soaring prices - Daily Mail.

Ex-Liverpool striker Fabio Borini has revealed that he bought former Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward's house in a cut-price deal - The Mirror.

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has reportedly terminated his contract with Pumas in Mexico, having made just six appearances.

European Football

Xabi Alonso has squashed the notion of an ongoing row with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, despite being left out of the Brazilian's public apology this week - Daily Mail.

Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester this week to train in Salford ahead of his 28th birthday - The Sun.

Paul Pogba has reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury in training, delaying his long-awaited return to competitive football after serving an 18-month doping ban - Daily Mail.

Lamine Yamal is suffering from an 'incurable' chronic groin injury - The Sun.

Non-League football

Charlie Austin has left Basingstoke Town just two months after completing a fan-funded move to the seventh-tier club - Daily Mail.

Scottish Premiership

Ferencvaros boss Robbie Keane reportedly would be interested in becoming the next Celtic boss - The Daily Record.

Celtic ultras, The Green Brigade, have demanded more transparency from the board regarding key issues and developments within the club - The Scottish Sun.

Lancelot Pollard, A former Rangers starlet, has signed for the seventh club of his career - despite being only 18 years of age - The Scottish Sun.