Marcus Rashford news: Barcelona in talks with Man Utd over on-loan forward's future - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

European football

Barcelona are already in talks with Manchester United over Marcus Rashford's future - Sport

Harry Kane is open to joining Barcelona and has set a timeline to decide his future - Sport

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Elche

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed Jude Bellingham told him Real Madrid was "incredible" before he decided to leave Liverpool for the Bernabeu this summer - The Sun

Legendary manager Giovanni Galeone has died at the age of 84, plunging Italian football into mourning - The Sun

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has called Wayne Rooney's criticism of him and Mohamed Salah this season "lazy" and has hit out at "ridiculous takes" during Liverpool's recent bad run - The Guardian

Declan Rice has revealed the reasons behind his Arsenal goalscoring celebration against Burnley on Saturday, following the passing of beloved family member - Daily Mail

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s match against Arsenal in the Premier League

Premier League stars are turning to MMA fighters in an effort to stave off a concerning rise in burglaries - Daily Mirror

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.



Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.



Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottish Premiership

Martin O'Neill admits he's open to talks with Dermot Desmond about staying on as Celtic boss - The Scottish Sun

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Women's football

Liverpool Women star Mia Enderby was rushed to hospital after suffering a horror injury during Sunday's clash at Tottenham with the match suspended for over 10 minutes - The Sun