Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils eye Karim Adeyemi after Dortmund striker's fall out with coach - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi following his public fall-out with manager Niko Kovac - Bild

Newcastle are prepared to compete with some of the biggest clubs in Europe for the signature of AZ Alkmaar’s 19-year-old starlet Kees Smit - Daily Mail

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described his move to Chelsea in 2022 as a mistake - Daily Mail

Harvey Elliott’s loan at Aston Villa does not include a recall clause as the midfielder continues to struggle for minutes under Unai Emery - The Athletic

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for verbally abusing Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend - Daily Mail

Liverpool and Juventus are both interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry - Gazzetta dello Sport

Manchester United are showing strong interest in Valencia’s Javi Guerra - Mundo Deportivo

EFL

Middlesbrough, Norwich, Southampton and Swansea are all eyeing the same candidates to fill their vacant managerial roles - The Mirror

Exeter City’s stadium St James Road has suffered damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday night - talkSPORT

Boxing

Conor Benn has ruled out the chances of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr - The Sun

Anthony Joshua’s potential fight with Jake Paul will include a £140 million prize pot - Daily Mail

David Haye believes Jake Paul has to aim for a quick finish to stand a chance against Anthony Joshua - Metro

Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya has backed Lewis Hamilton after a tough season at Ferrari, while Ralf Schumacher believes Oliver Bearman should replace the seven-time world champion - The Express

Pirelli are reportedly in talks over introducing a mandatory mileage limit for the Qatar Grand Prix in an attempt to alleviate tyre wear concerns - The Express