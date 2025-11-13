Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils eye Karim Adeyemi after Dortmund striker's fall out with coach - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Friday's newspapers and media as Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi falls out with Dortmund boss Niko Kovac; Newcastle are set to battle European giants for AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit; Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry
Thursday 13 November 2025 22:52, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi following his public fall-out with manager Niko Kovac - Bild
Newcastle are prepared to compete with some of the biggest clubs in Europe for the signature of AZ Alkmaar’s 19-year-old starlet Kees Smit - Daily Mail
Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described his move to Chelsea in 2022 as a mistake - Daily Mail
Harvey Elliott’s loan at Aston Villa does not include a recall clause as the midfielder continues to struggle for minutes under Unai Emery - The Athletic
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for verbally abusing Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend - Daily Mail
Liverpool and Juventus are both interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry - Gazzetta dello Sport
Manchester United are showing strong interest in Valencia’s Javi Guerra - Mundo Deportivo
EFL
Middlesbrough, Norwich, Southampton and Swansea are all eyeing the same candidates to fill their vacant managerial roles - The Mirror
Exeter City’s stadium St James Road has suffered damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday night - talkSPORT
Boxing
Conor Benn has ruled out the chances of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr - The Sun
Anthony Joshua’s potential fight with Jake Paul will include a £140 million prize pot - Daily Mail
David Haye believes Jake Paul has to aim for a quick finish to stand a chance against Anthony Joshua - Metro
Formula 1
Juan Pablo Montoya has backed Lewis Hamilton after a tough season at Ferrari, while Ralf Schumacher believes Oliver Bearman should replace the seven-time world champion - The Express
Pirelli are reportedly in talks over introducing a mandatory mileage limit for the Qatar Grand Prix in an attempt to alleviate tyre wear concerns - The Express