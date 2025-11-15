 Skip to content

Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz would relish 'dream' Old Trafford move - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Sunday's newspapers and media as Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz describes a potential Man United move as a dream come true; Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the impact of Senne Lammens at Old Trafford; Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury in 2026

Saturday 15 November 2025 23:19, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson has lauded the impact of summer signing Senne Lammens as the legendary Manchester United boss expressed optimism at the club's recent form - Mail on Sunday

Crystal Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz has admitted that playing for Manchester United would be a 'dream come true' - Mail on Sunday

Manchester United are ramping up their interest in Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson next summer, reports claim, with two midfield signings eyed up - The Sun

Pep Guardiola suffered a hammer blow when highly-rated teen Han Willhoft-King chose to study law at Oxford University instead of challenging for a first-team role - The Sun

Boxing

Turki Alalshikh has dropped a huge bombshell that Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury next year - The Sun

English football

A non-league match was abandoned after the referee received alleged sexist abuse - The Sun

Around Sky

Other Sports

Other Sports

