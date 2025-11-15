Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz would relish 'dream' Old Trafford move - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Sunday's newspapers and media as Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz describes a potential Man United move as a dream come true; Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the impact of Senne Lammens at Old Trafford; Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury in 2026
Saturday 15 November 2025 23:19, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
Premier League
Sir Alex Ferguson has lauded the impact of summer signing Senne Lammens as the legendary Manchester United boss expressed optimism at the club's recent form - Mail on Sunday
Crystal Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz has admitted that playing for Manchester United would be a 'dream come true' - Mail on Sunday
Manchester United are ramping up their interest in Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson next summer, reports claim, with two midfield signings eyed up - The Sun
Pep Guardiola suffered a hammer blow when highly-rated teen Han Willhoft-King chose to study law at Oxford University instead of challenging for a first-team role - The Sun
Boxing
Turki Alalshikh has dropped a huge bombshell that Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury next year - The Sun
English football
A non-league match was abandoned after the referee received alleged sexist abuse - The Sun