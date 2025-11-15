Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz would relish 'dream' Old Trafford move - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson has lauded the impact of summer signing Senne Lammens as the legendary Manchester United boss expressed optimism at the club's recent form - Mail on Sunday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best bits from Manchester United's 2025-26 summer signings

Crystal Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz has admitted that playing for Manchester United would be a 'dream come true' - Mail on Sunday

Manchester United are ramping up their interest in Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson next summer, reports claim, with two midfield signings eyed up - The Sun

Pep Guardiola suffered a hammer blow when highly-rated teen Han Willhoft-King chose to study law at Oxford University instead of challenging for a first-team role - The Sun

Boxing

Turki Alalshikh has dropped a huge bombshell that Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury next year - The Sun

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson believes Anthony Joshua is 'half in, half out' as he questions the heavyweight's motives for continuing his boxing career

English football

A non-league match was abandoned after the referee received alleged sexist abuse - The Sun