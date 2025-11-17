Manchester United will have to pay around £44m to sign Wolves' Joao Gomes - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United would have to pay around €50m (£44m) if they want to secure the January signing of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes - Record (Portugal)

Manchester United rejected Romeo Lavia as part of the deal to sell Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea in the summer - ESPN

Man Utd and Newcastle target Elliot Anderson is on course to become the next £100m-plus English player with Nottingham Forest ready to adopt a tough stance on his future - The Telegraph

Tottenham plan to extend Yves Bissouma's contract to stop him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season - Daily Mail

Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs reviewing their position on a controversial new salary cap, with the proposal under serious threat before Friday's scheduled vote on the issue - The Times

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says that his injury is 'starting to look better' amid hope that he'll be available for this Sunday's North London derby - The Mirror

The release of the £2.35bn Chelsea sale fund has been held up by a legal row between Roman Abramovich and Jersey - The Telegraph

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

Thomas Tuchel says he will consider travelling to Real Madrid to talk to Trent Alexander-Arnold about his England prospects - Daily Mail

BOXING

Anthony Joshua's £140m fight with YouTuber Jake Paul would have been banned from taking place in the UK amid serious safety fears over the heavyweight bout - The Telegraph

Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua's career is over after he agreed to fight YouTuber Jake Paul - The Sun

F1

The McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown has claimed that Max Verstappen is effectively running Red Bull and team members seem afraid of the four-times world champion - The Times