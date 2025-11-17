Manchester United will have to pay around £44m to sign Wolves' Joao Gomes - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's newspapers as Man Utd rejected Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia as part of Alejandro Garnacho deal; Tottenham plan to extend Yves Bissouma's contract; Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs reviewing their position on a controversial new salary cap
Monday 17 November 2025 23:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United would have to pay around €50m (£44m) if they want to secure the January signing of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes - Record (Portugal)
Manchester United rejected Romeo Lavia as part of the deal to sell Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea in the summer - ESPN
Man Utd and Newcastle target Elliot Anderson is on course to become the next £100m-plus English player with Nottingham Forest ready to adopt a tough stance on his future - The Telegraph
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Tottenham plan to extend Yves Bissouma's contract to stop him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season - Daily Mail
Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs reviewing their position on a controversial new salary cap, with the proposal under serious threat before Friday's scheduled vote on the issue - The Times
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says that his injury is 'starting to look better' amid hope that he'll be available for this Sunday's North London derby - The Mirror
The release of the £2.35bn Chelsea sale fund has been held up by a legal row between Roman Abramovich and Jersey - The Telegraph
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
Thomas Tuchel says he will consider travelling to Real Madrid to talk to Trent Alexander-Arnold about his England prospects - Daily Mail
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
BOXING
Anthony Joshua's £140m fight with YouTuber Jake Paul would have been banned from taking place in the UK amid serious safety fears over the heavyweight bout - The Telegraph
Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua's career is over after he agreed to fight YouTuber Jake Paul - The Sun
F1
The McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown has claimed that Max Verstappen is effectively running Red Bull and team members seem afraid of the four-times world champion - The Times