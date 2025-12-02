Man Utd transfers: Three youngsters could leave on loan in January - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's papers with Man Utd set to allow three youngsters to leave on loan; Sunderland are interested in signing Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi; Real Madrid will consider offers for Rodrygo, while the Spanish giants are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown
Tuesday 2 December 2025 23:29, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United could allow three youngsters - Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi - to leave on loan in January - The Sun
Sunderland are interested in signing Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi, with the ex-Arsenal midfielder very keen on exploring a move to Wearside - The i Paper
Brentford and West Ham are eyeing a January move for £20m-rated Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel, but the London rivals face stiff competition from Juventus for the in-demand youngster - The i Paper
Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo has been ruled out of three more Premier League games at the very least after suffering a setback in training on Monday - The Athletic
Ollie Watkins has been managing ongoing knee pain for over a year but will not require surgery, said Aston Villa manager Unai Emery - The Athletic
The embattled multi-club football investor John Textor has claimed that he and Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis worked together to adjust player transfer fees to suit a mutual trading agreement - The Telegraph
European football
Real Madrid will consider offers for Rodrygo as the Spanish giants target deals for centre-backs and midfielders - The Athletic
Real Madrid are in the mix to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back and Germany international Nathaniel Brown - Sky in Germany
The Nice players Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga have been placed on sick leave after the team were confronted by supporters upon their return from a 3-1 defeat at Lorient - The Guardian
World Cup
World Cup tickets will be the most expensive ever seen after Fifa grabbed a share of the lucrative resale market for the first time - The Sun
Cricket
Middlesex have taken the first step towards private ownership to fund a new home away from Lord's - The Telegraph
Rugby Union
Kyran Bracken, the former England scrum half, has auctioned his rugby memorabilia and donated £15,000 to the fund set up for his 2003 World Cup-winning team-mate Lewis Moody, who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease - The Times