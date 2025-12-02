Man Utd transfers: Three youngsters could leave on loan in January - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United could allow three youngsters - Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi - to leave on loan in January - The Sun

Sunderland are interested in signing Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi, with the ex-Arsenal midfielder very keen on exploring a move to Wearside - The i Paper

Brentford and West Ham are eyeing a January move for £20m-rated Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel, but the London rivals face stiff competition from Juventus for the in-demand youngster - The i Paper

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo has been ruled out of three more Premier League games at the very least after suffering a setback in training on Monday - The Athletic

Ollie Watkins has been managing ongoing knee pain for over a year but will not require surgery, said Aston Villa manager Unai Emery - The Athletic

The embattled multi-club football investor John Textor has claimed that he and Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis worked together to adjust player transfer fees to suit a mutual trading agreement - The Telegraph

European football

Real Madrid will consider offers for Rodrygo as the Spanish giants target deals for centre-backs and midfielders - The Athletic

Real Madrid are in the mix to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back and Germany international Nathaniel Brown - Sky in Germany

The Nice players Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga have been placed on sick leave after the team were confronted by supporters upon their return from a 3-1 defeat at Lorient - The Guardian

World Cup

World Cup tickets will be the most expensive ever seen after Fifa grabbed a share of the lucrative resale market for the first time - The Sun

Cricket

Middlesex have taken the first step towards private ownership to fund a new home away from Lord's - The Telegraph

Rugby Union

Kyran Bracken, the former England scrum half, has auctioned his rugby memorabilia and donated £15,000 to the fund set up for his 2003 World Cup-winning team-mate Lewis Moody, who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease - The Times