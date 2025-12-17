Chelsea plan midfield additions to support Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Chelsea's recruitment for 2026 will centre heavily around boosting the club's midfield options and easing the load placed on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - Daily Telegraph

Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi is believed to be ready to push for a move away from Borussia Dortmund, with his wife the catalyst for any potential transfer - Daily Mail

Chelsea have been urged to "put up or shut up" and decide whether they want to move to Earl's Court after alternative plans for the site were approved by Kensington and Chelsea council - The Guardian

Chelsea did not see Enzo Maresca's post-Everton outburst coming and even five days on, confusion still surrounds what prompted the 45-year-old Italian to say what he said - Daily Mail

Manchester United could have signed Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but instead plumped for Cristiano Ronaldo, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho - The Sun

Arsenal have set their sights on AC Milan youngsters Davide Bartesaghi and Lorenzo Torriani - Daily Express

Scottish Premiership

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has slammed the alleged assaults of 'three colleagues' - Scottish Sun

EFL

Former Peterborough United defender Oscar Wallin has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 24 - The Sun

Athletics

World Athletics will conduct an in-depth review of the financial crisis at Grand Slam Track before giving authorisation for the US league to return for another season next year - The Times