Man Utd transfer news: Kobbie Mainoo determined not to give up on place under Ruben Amorim - Paper Talk

Premier League

Kobbie Mainoo is determined not to give up on his Manchester United career despite a bleak 13 months under Ruben Amorim - The Sun

Manchester City and Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Antoine Semenyo - talkSPORT

Enzo Maresca stormed out of Stamford Bridge without even speaking to his Chelsea players after the Blues dropped points against Bournemouth on Tuesday - The Sun

Newcastle are set for a defensive overhaul as Eddie Howe gets ready to move for a top target - Toulouse teenager Dayann Methalie - The Sun

Eintracht Frankfurt are trying to finalise a loan deal for Nottingham Forest forward Arnaud Kalimuendo - Daily Mail

Manchester United winger Sam Mather is in talks to join Turkish club Kayserispor on a free transfer with a sell-on clause - Daily Mail

Mykhailo Mudryk has urged Chelsea fans 'don't give up on me' as the suspended star hinted at a return, as he awaits a verdict in his doping case - Daily Mail

EFL

Coventry City could begin their January transfer window with a loan swoop for Crystal Palace's Romain Esse - Telegraph

Southampton are finalising a loan for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz - Daily Mail

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to keep Manchester United youngster Harry Amass at the club until the end of the season - Mirror

Charlton want to offer Scotland star Lyndon Dykes an English Championship switch - Daily Record

Scotland

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly pushing to get out of his contract with Santos over a dispute about salary payments - Daily Record

Neil McCann could be a shock contender for the Kilmarnock job - Daily Record

Jim Goodwin has spoken highly of Jak Alnwick and insisted that if Dundee United can strengthen in key positions in January then they will push to do it - Daily Record

Rangers have no interest in Emil Bohinen - despite widespread reports linking the Venezia midfielder with a move to Ibrox - Daily Record

Cricket

Ben Stokes has said he has no doubt he wants Brendon McCullum alongside him as the England head coach, but accepted the Ashes defeat means the pair must sit down before the summer and work out how they can upgrade the team - Guardian