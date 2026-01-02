Man Utd transfer news: Kobbie Mainoo determined not to give up on place under Ruben Amorim - Paper Talk
Football transfer gossip as the January window opens: Man City and Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Antoine Semenyo; Enzo Maresca stormed out of Stamford Bridge without even speaking to his Chelsea players on Tuesday before being dismissed
Friday 2 January 2026 21:47, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers.....
Premier League
Kobbie Mainoo is determined not to give up on his Manchester United career despite a bleak 13 months under Ruben Amorim - The Sun
Manchester City and Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Antoine Semenyo - talkSPORT
Enzo Maresca stormed out of Stamford Bridge without even speaking to his Chelsea players after the Blues dropped points against Bournemouth on Tuesday - The Sun
Newcastle are set for a defensive overhaul as Eddie Howe gets ready to move for a top target - Toulouse teenager Dayann Methalie - The Sun
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Eintracht Frankfurt are trying to finalise a loan deal for Nottingham Forest forward Arnaud Kalimuendo - Daily Mail
Manchester United winger Sam Mather is in talks to join Turkish club Kayserispor on a free transfer with a sell-on clause - Daily Mail
Mykhailo Mudryk has urged Chelsea fans 'don't give up on me' as the suspended star hinted at a return, as he awaits a verdict in his doping case - Daily Mail
EFL
Coventry City could begin their January transfer window with a loan swoop for Crystal Palace's Romain Esse - Telegraph
Southampton are finalising a loan for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz - Daily Mail
Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to keep Manchester United youngster Harry Amass at the club until the end of the season - Mirror
Charlton want to offer Scotland star Lyndon Dykes an English Championship switch - Daily Record
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Scotland
Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly pushing to get out of his contract with Santos over a dispute about salary payments - Daily Record
Neil McCann could be a shock contender for the Kilmarnock job - Daily Record
Jim Goodwin has spoken highly of Jak Alnwick and insisted that if Dundee United can strengthen in key positions in January then they will push to do it - Daily Record
Rangers have no interest in Emil Bohinen - despite widespread reports linking the Venezia midfielder with a move to Ibrox - Daily Record
Cricket
Ben Stokes has said he has no doubt he wants Brendon McCullum alongside him as the England head coach, but accepted the Ashes defeat means the pair must sit down before the summer and work out how they can upgrade the team - Guardian