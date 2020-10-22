Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo could face Barcelona despite second positive coronavirus test

Cristiano Ronaldo initially tested positive for coronavirus on October 13; Juventus host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday October 28

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 22 October 2020 13:59, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo during the International Friendly match between Portugal v Spain
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could still be lining up against Lionel Messi next week

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo could still face Barcelona in the Champions League next week despite returning another positive test for coronavirus.

Sky in Italy report that Ronaldo, who tested positive on international duty with Portugal on October 13, remains well and is symptom free.

Juventus sent medical documents to UEFA a week before the game as per regulations, informing them of his condition.

He will take another test 24 hours before the Barcelona game and a negative result would mean him being available to face Lionel Messi's side.

Ronaldo returned to Italy for his quarantine after being forced to miss Portugal's 3-0 win over Sweden.

Trending

Italy's sports minister said the forward may have broken health rules by doing so - something disputed by Juventus.

The Serie A club's president Andrea Agnelli said no rules had been broken.

Also See:

"You must call the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior and have them explain what has been violated," said Agnelli.

Juventus said on Wednesday that Ronaldo had returned on a medical flight "authorised by the competent health authorities".

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office