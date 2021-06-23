Manuel Locatelli: Juventus progressing in talks with Sassuolo over Italy midfielder

Juventus are progressing in talks with Sassuolo over the signing of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Sassuolo want £34m for Locatelli, 23, but Sky Italy say any deal is also likely to include a player going in the opposite direction.

Locatelli has impressed at Euro 2020 and scored twice against Switzerland last week before being rested against Wales on Sunday as Italy progressed through to the last 16 with a perfect record from the group stage.

Juventus are hoping to spread the financial burden of the move for Locatelli by agreeing a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

Teenage Romania defender Radu Dragusin has been mentioned as a makeweight in the deal.

Dragusin is seen as a possible replacement for Marlon, who left Sassuolo to join Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.