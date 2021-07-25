Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus want forward to stay and will offer Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala new deals

Cristiano Ronaldo will be told Juventus expect him to stay at the club when he returns for pre-season training on Monday.

The 36-year-old's €30m-a-year contract runs out next summer and Juventus risk losing him for nothing in 2022 unless they sell the forward this summer or offer him a new deal.

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium and was set to leave the club if they missed out on securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Despite seeing their nine-year Serie A winning streak come to an end last term, Juve secured fourth spot and won both the Coppa Italia and Suppercoppa Italiana. Ronaldo also finished as the leading scorer in the top flight with 29 goals in 33 appearances.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo won the Coppa Italia with Juve last season

The Portugal international was believed to be frustrated at the end of the season when former Juve boss Andrea Pirlo benched him because of "fatigue" for their final game of the season.

He posted on his Instagram account after the conclusion of the campaign to say he had accomplished everything he had wished to achieve since arriving in Italy, comments which led to speculation over his future.

Ronaldo is costing Juventus £52m a year and he earns £25m after tax.

Image: Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is to be offered a new deal by Juventus

The club will also offer Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini a new contract when he returns from holiday next month.

The defender is currently enjoying an extended break after helping his country to European Championship glory.

The 36-year-old centre back is a free agent after his contract expired last month but Juventus are confident he will sign a new deal.

Paulo Dybala's agent is due in Turin early next week for talks about a new deal with the Argentina international set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.