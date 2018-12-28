Maurizio Sarri says Italy must tackle racism problem after alleged abuse at Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea boss and former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri says Italy must do more to tackle racism following the alleged racist abuse of Kalidou Koulibaly at the San Siro.

Napoli defender Koulibaly suffered the alleged abuse from the stands during a Serie A game against Inter Milan on Wednesday, before being sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match his team would walk off the pitch if there was a repeat of the alleged racist chanting, and Sarri, who left the club in the summer, said he feels "very sorry" for the Senegal international.

Maurizo Sarri (R) coached defender Kalidou Koulibaly during his time at Napoli

"You know in Italy there are some problems in football, especially for Naples," Sarri said.

"When I was there we stopped two matches; one against Lazio in Rome, one against Sampdoria in Genoa.

"I'm really very sorry for Kalidou because he is a wonderful man. I'm sorry for him, but I think in Italy we can do something more for this problem."

Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly racially abused in the game against Inter Milan

Italian Football Association president Gabriele Gravina says suspending Serie A is something he would consider after the events at the San Siro, which also saw an Inter Milan fan die and four Napoli fans stabbed before the match.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride at being born in France to Senegalese parents.

"I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man," he wrote in Italian.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered his support to Koulibaly. Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match between Napoli and Juventus earlier this season, Ronaldo wrote in Italian on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!"