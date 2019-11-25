Lorenzo Insigne to miss Napoli's Champions League tie against Liverpool

Lorenzo Insigne will not feature for Napoli against Liverpool

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has been ruled out of their Champions League group game with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old played 65 minutes of Napoli's 1-1 draw with AC Milan at the weekend but will be unavailable for this game after picking up an elbow injury.

Napoli secured a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the reverse fixture in Naples earlier in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have leapfrogged Napoli since that defeat and sit one point above them in Group H.

Insigne has six assists and scored four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this campaign, including one in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are on a run of six games without a win and need a victory at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the knockout stages.