Napoli players in Liverpool for Champions League game informed of fines for missed training camp

Lorenzo Insigne faces a fine of 50 per cent of his monthly wage after players refused to go on a training camp last month

Napoli players received letters detailing their club-issued sanctions for missing a training camp hours before facing Liverpool in the Champions League, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club are punishing the vast majority of their senior squad for pulling out of an organised camp earlier this month, a decision which sparked anger from supporters as well as president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis reacted by fining all the players who had been expected to attend 25 per cent of their monthly salaries - supposedly the maximum allowed.

Some players received communication of the fines on Wednesday as they were in the final hours of their preparations to take on the Champions League holders at Anfield.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne, who has not travelled with the squad through injury, and midfielder Allan were identified as the two main culprits of the "mutiny" and will be fined 50 per cent of their monthly pay packet.

The legal action will be examined by an independent arbitration panel, with a decision expected to be taken by the end of February 2020 - if the decision comes in the club's favour the players will then effectively be fined.

Fans protested at one of the club's open training sessions a couple of days after the initial story broke, with Insigne and manager Carlo Ancelotti bearing the brunt of their abuse.

Napoli have dropped to seventh in Serie A after five games without a win, although four of those results have been draws - they are 15 points adrift of leaders Juventus.