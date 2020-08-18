Gabriel: Napoli make big salary offer to Arsenal target

Gabriel favours a move to the Premier League

Napoli have made a last-ditch attempt to sign Lille defender Gabriel after making the player an increased offer, described as "a big salary deal".

Arsenal remain favourites to land the 22-year-old Brazilian but the Serie A side have made an 11th-hour bid to entice the player to choose Italy.

Everton, who were ahead of all interested parties in March before the lockdown, are now out of the running to sign the highly-rated central defender and it appears his future lies in either Naples or London

Gabriel favours a move to the Premier League but Napoli's late offer is being seriously considered.

Lille have told Sky Sports News that three clubs have met their asking price for Gabriel, with those sides believed to be Arsenal, Everton and Napoli.

The French club say the player will decide his future this week.

Lopez: It will be Gabriel's decision

Lille's president Gerard Lopez told Sky Sports News defender Gabriel will be able to choose where he moves this summer.

He said: "We clearly told him what our expectations were, we spoke to a number of clubs, our expectations were met by a number of clubs and we have given him the time to decide.

"It is going to be entirely his decision. We tend to try and steer our players in certain directions, but at the end of the day it's the player's decision.

"He is a super guy and a great football player and he wants to play. There has been a lot of interest but we have clearly decided to close the door to further clubs at this stage and let him choose."

Arsenal in the race for Gabriel

Analysis by SSN's Dharmesh Sheth

Arsenal are in the market for a left-footed central defender. If Gabriel arrives, then Arsenal would have eight central defenders in their squad.

David Luiz has signed a one-year extension, while Pablo Mari and William Saliba have recently joined the club.

Rob Holding, meanwhile, has three years remaining on his deal, and those four are expected to be who Mikel Arteta chooses from next season.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.