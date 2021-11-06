Diego Maradona: Napoli pay tribute to Argentina legend with special shirt

Napoli will celebrate the life of Diego Maradona with a specially-designed shirt to be worn by players in the side’s three Serie A games to be played in November.

Maradona died on November 25 last year at the age of 60 with the Argentine legend joining Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and going on to forge a strong bond with the Italian club and its supporters during his seven-year spell in Naples.

He also lead the side to their only two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990, along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup.

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Armando Maradona with a special shirt



The celebratory shirt, named Maradona Game, will be worn in the games against Verona (Sunday, November 7), Inter (November 21) and Lazio (November 28).

It features an image of Maradona superimposed over a large fingerprint, representing the club's desire to pass on the player's legacy to the younger generations of Napoli fans.

Napoli already renamed their ground the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last year in tribute to the footballing icon.

The limited edition shirt will be available in three different colours, a production run of 1926 per design with that number itself a tribute to the year the club was founded.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to charities selected by the club.

