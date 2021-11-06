Diego Maradona: Napoli pay tribute to Argentina legend with special shirt

Maradona died on November 25 last year at the age of 60; the Argentina legend joined Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and led them to their only two Serie A titles - in 1987 and 1990; celebratory shirt, named Maradona Game, will be worn in the games against Verona, Inter and Lazio.

Saturday 6 November 2021 12:15, UK

The celebratory shirt, named Maradona Game, will be worn in the games against Verona, Inter and Lazio
Image: The celebratory shirt, named Maradona Game, will be worn in the games against Verona, Inter and Lazio

Napoli will celebrate the life of Diego Maradona with a specially-designed shirt to be worn by players in the side’s three Serie A games to be played in November.

Maradona died on November 25 last year at the age of 60 with the Argentine legend joining Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and going on to forge a strong bond with the Italian club and its supporters during his seven-year spell in Naples.

He also lead the side to their only two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990, along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup.

The celebratory shirt, named Maradona Game, will be worn in the games against Verona (Sunday, November 7), Inter (November 21) and Lazio (November 28).

It features an image of Maradona superimposed over a large fingerprint, representing the club's desire to pass on the player's legacy to the younger generations of Napoli fans.

Trending

Napoli already renamed their ground the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last year in tribute to the footballing icon.

The limited edition shirt will be available in three different colours, a production run of 1926 per design with that number itself a tribute to the year the club was founded.

Also See:

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to charities selected by the club.

Napoli will change from their usual sky blue kit in honour of Diego Maradona
Image: Diego Maradona's time at Napoli, where he carried the team to glory, is the stuff of legend

Maradona's time at Napoli remembered

Diego Maradona's time at Napoli is the stuff of legend but Asif Kapadia's documentary got to the heart of the tale.

Read Adam Bate's story of Maradona's adventure at Napoli

Diego Maradona: In pictures

From his days at Boca Juniors, to Napoli and various World Cups, relive some amazing imagery from a quite extraordinary career.

Diego Maradona: The iconic images

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema