Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

As the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy draws to its conclusion and the knockout rounds approach, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Image: Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

2018/19 - Portsmouth

Who has qualified for the last 32?

From the Northern section, 14 of the 16 places in the first knockout round have been secured.

League One : Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton, Derby, Fleetwood, Lincoln, Port Vale, Wigan.

: Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton, Derby, Fleetwood, Lincoln, Port Vale, Wigan. League Two : Accrington, Bradford, Doncaster, Stockport, Wrexham.

: Accrington, Bradford, Doncaster, Stockport, Wrexham. Premier League U21: Liverpool.

Six teams remain in contention for the final two spots:

One of Nottingham Forest U21 , Harrogate and Carlisle

, and One of Burton, Mansfield and Everton U21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool U21s midfielder Mateusz Musalowski scores with a superb strike after playing a crafty one-two with Melkamu Frauendorf and then hitting into the top far corner in 2-1 loss against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

In the Southern section, 13 of the 16 places in the first knockout round have been secured.

League One : Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Wycombe.

: Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Wycombe. League Two : AFC Wimbledon, Crawley, Forest Green, MK Dons.

: AFC Wimbledon, Crawley, Forest Green, MK Dons. Premier League U21: Arsenal, Brighton, Fulham U21, West Ham U21.

Seven teams remain in contention for the final three spots:

Bristol Rovers or Newport .

or . Charlton or Sutton .

or . One of Tottenham U21, Cambridge and Colchester.

Remaining group stage fixtures to be played on November 21 Burton vs Mansfield, 7pm

Charlton vs Sutton, 7pm

MK Dons vs Northampton, 7pm

Swindon vs Exeter, 7pm

Bradford vs Barnsley, 7.30pm

Colchester vs Peterborough, 7.30pm

Accrington vs Nottingham Forest U21, 7.45pm

Crewe vs Newcastle U21, 7.45pm

When is the draw for the round of 32?

The first knockout round draw is yet to be confirmed by the EFL. Fixtures, however, are scheduled to be played during the week commencing Monday December 4.

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

Last 16 - w/c January 8 2024

Quarter-finals - w/c January 29 2024

Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from each and every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports' agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.