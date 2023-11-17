Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

A total of 27 teams have booked their place in the first knockout round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, with 13 teams still in contention for the final five spots; five U21 teams from Premier League clubs have already qualified
Friday 17 November 2023 10:06, UK
As the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy draws to its conclusion and the knockout rounds approach, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.
Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.
From the Northern section, 14 of the 16 places in the first knockout round have been secured.
Six teams remain in contention for the final two spots:
In the Southern section, 13 of the 16 places in the first knockout round have been secured.
Seven teams remain in contention for the final three spots:
The first knockout round draw is yet to be confirmed by the EFL. Fixtures, however, are scheduled to be played during the week commencing Monday December 4.
The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.
From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from each and every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.
The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.
However, in May, Sky Sports' agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.