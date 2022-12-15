Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal head coach after World Cup exit

Fernando Santos took the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following the group stage of the World Cup but his side went out to Morocco in the quarter-finals
Thursday 15 December 2022 18:28, UK
Fernando Santos has left his role as head coach of Portugal following their World Cup exit.
It follows Portugal's shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals in Qatar.
Santos, who led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 as well as the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19, took the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following the group stage.
