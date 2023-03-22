Cristiano Ronaldo says he is better man now after 'bad phase' at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is a better man after coming through a "bad phase" of his career during his second spell at Manchester United.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in the summer saw the Portugal veteran's game time restricted and, as his unhappiness grew so did his frustration, which led to an unauthorised and explosive television interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

That ultimately led to his contract being terminated by mutual consent and him joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

"I have no problem saying I had a bad phase of my career, but there's no time for regrets," he told a press conference ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

"Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below.

"Now, I'm more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

There had been speculation the 38-year-old would bring his international career to an end after the World Cup in Qatar but the arrival of Roberto Martinez as head coach has given him optimism for the future.

"It's a different chapter for all of us. The energies are good, positive, that's the most important thing," he added.

"There's fresh air now, different ideas and mentality."

Portugal vs Liechtenstein, March 23; kick off 7.45pm

Luxembourg vs Portugal, March 26; kick off 7.45pm

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

As Portugal prepare for a fresh start under new head coach Roberto Martinez, at least one constant remains - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old was named in Martinez's first squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers to seemingly clear up any confusion over his international future following the 2022 World Cup.

Former boss Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench during the knockout stage in Qatar and, as the forward left the pitch in tears after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarter-finals, many questioned whether he would represent his country again.

But the arrival of Martinez appears to be a welcome boost for Ronaldo, who now has the chance to add to his record tally of 118 international goals. "He is very important for the team. I do not look at the age," Martinez said last week.

Of course, Ronaldo's inclusion has now sparked a separate debate about the role he plays. Will Martinez use him from the bench as Santos did during his final two games, or will he go straight back into the starting line-up? If so, does that mean he will retain the captain's armband?

Either way, if Ronaldo features against Liechtenstein on Thursday or Luxembourg three days later, he will add to his astonishing list of achievements by breaking yet another FIFA record. One more appearance will see him earn his 197th cap for Portugal, overtaking Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa to stand alone at the top of the list.

Ronaldo led Portugal to glory at Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League in 2019, but there is no doubt he will believe he can still achieve more on the international stage. As Portugal begin a new era under Martinez, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has at least been given a chance to prove it.