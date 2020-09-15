Coronavirus: Hamilton Academical return three positive tests

First-team & academy operations at Hamilton have been suspended as a precaution

Hamilton Academical have confirmed three employees are self-isolating after they tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement from the Scottish Premiership club does not reveal whether the individuals are players or members of the backroom team.

Defender Lee Hodson, who joined Accies on loan from Gillingham this summer, is already self-isolating after his housemate - St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick - returned a positive test last week.

First-team training and activities involving the academy set-up have been suspended for Tuesday, while the club performs a deep clean at FOYS Stadium.

"We will return to normal business tomorrow with further tests planned for all players & staff," said a club statement.

Hamilton are due to visit Kilmarnock in the league on Saturday.