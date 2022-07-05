Paul Merson Says: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ticks box for Chelsea amid uncertainty over Man Utd future

In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson delivers his verdict on Chelsea potentially signing Cristiano Ronaldo and how Raheem Sterling moving to Stamford Bridge would impact Manchester City.

'Ronaldo ticks a box for Chelsea'

I think he might be tempted to leave as it goes - the way it's going on at the moment. We're hearing that he wants to play in the Champions League so I think that might happen. I think it will be a win-win situation if he does go. I think it needs to get sorted sooner than later - the season's like four or five weeks away.

It's a bit disappointing in the way that you hear the news that he wants to play in the Champions League. It's been clear Man Utd won't be in the Champions League for a long time. I don't know why this wasn't nipped in the bud early doors. It's had to drag on this long. I'd be a bit disappointed if I was a Man Utd fan.

It's hard to get centre forwards who can score goals, especially in the best and hardest league in the world. So if Ronaldo did move on, Man Utd haven't really got a replacement to take his place as a proven goalscorer who is going to get you 15 to 20 goals. So they'd have to go and search for someone.

'Sterling will be a massive miss to Man City'

I think Sterling would be a great signing. I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you're selling a lot of goals. People always go to me, 'He's always at the far post tapping them in'. He's not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There's an art to what he does and he will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves.

I think if Chelsea went and got him, I think that would be a major signing, especially when you're getting a top-quality international footballer who is at one of the top teams in the world.

'Top drawer' Eriksen what Man Utd need

One hundred per cent, Christian Eriksen is the player Man Utd have been calling out for. He's a quality player, top drawer. He sprays the ball round the pitch, makes things happen. That's what they need. A lot of teams come to Old Trafford and there is no fear factor anymore, so the game will open up and he can break people down. I'm a massive Eriksen fan, I'm surprised every club in the country wasn't after him. I mean that would be a massive coup for Man Utd.

Jesus a 'massive coup' for Arsenal

I thought this was a great signing, I really did. I think Gabriel Jesus is a good player. He misses chances, but I like players that get into positions to miss chances. He doesn't hide, you know he's a centre forward. He likes scoring goals and I think they needed someone like Jesus. Arsenal only had Eddie Nketiah - you need more than one centre forward, and I think Jesus ticks the boxes. I think it's a major coup for Arsenal.

'Not too many excuses for Arsenal this season'

They are looking good. I saw Edu on Sunday and we had a little chat and I think they bought well. They're trying to get a couple more players in and yeah, I think they could have a good season, Arsenal. I think try and get in the top four, and then you know small steps. But I think top four would definitely be the aim this season. I think they bought well. They've got young players in the team that have got another season under their belt so I don't think there are too many excuses at Arsenal now there's a good little team there.

I can't say [which targets Edu was talking to me about]. He was talking to me in confidence. We were at Elton John's!