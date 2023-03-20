Chelsea should prioritise Mason Mount contract resolution before it's too late, says Paul Merson

Chelsea are not treating Mason Mount with the respect he deserves, says Paul Merson, who believes the midfielder would greatly enhance any team in the Premier League if he were to call time on his Blues career this summer.

Mount has just over a year left on his current contract with speculation over his future beginning to swirl and Liverpool rumoured to be among the clubs interested.

Merson says letting the 24-year-old go to a rival team would be 'bad business' by Chelsea, who are believed to be in a standoff with Mount over the possibility of a new and improved deal.

Chelsea should give 'top-class' Mount anything he wants

Image: Chelsea's Mason Mount has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Mason Mount was by far Chelsea's best player last season. He was outstanding. It's different when you come through the ranks at a football club because you cost nothing. When you get bought for a lot of money you're viewed as more of an asset.

Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever. The kid can play. It's bad business by Chelsea - they should give him what he's asking for. You don't offload your best players. There are so many players that need to get shipped out of this Chelsea squad before Mount. When you hear whispers of the teams that want to buy him that tells you everything you need to know.

If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that? Why would you make them stronger? I'm a huge fan of Mount, he's a top-class player. He's not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren't going to select a player who won't sign a new contract.

Spurs plan flawed - Conte rant proves it

This has been waiting to happen. It's not spur of the moment. It's a build-up and Antonio Conte has exploded. He's had enough. You've got to say the blame lies with the manager because of the way he sets up. There are only seven teams in the league who have conceded more goals and they play a back three, with two holding midfielders. That shouldn't happen. The idea of playing three at the back is to make you more solid.

If I'm a Tottenham fan I'm thinking we've got one of the best strikers in world football in Harry Kane, two wingers in Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski who were unplayable last season, you have to play to their strengths.

Those two are shadows of the players they were - that's got to be down to the manager. Richarlison never gets a game. The plan is flawed. They set up not to lose, rather than setting up to win games of football.

You can't have that, what just happened. That rant should happen in the dressing room, not in front of the world. This is what happens in management - emotions run high. He isn't fussed if he gets the sack so he can say what he wants.

Kane doesn't need Spurs - they need him

Image: Harry Kane only has one-year left on his current Spurs deal

I'm not sure Harry Kane goes. I think he stays at Tottenham. Does he deserve to win something? Of course he does. He's different class. There is only one club in this country where you're assured of winning something and that's Man City. He could go to Man Utd and win nothing, easily. Trophies are not a shoo-in at Man Utd.

Kane has got the advantage. He holds all the cards. Tottenham need Kane more than Kane needs Tottenham. Whatever he does, he's given that club everything. I don't think Spurs fans would have a qualm if he went to Man Utd, if he went to Chelsea, yes. But his legacy will stay in tact even if he moves elsewhere.

Arsenal 'Rolls-Royce'

Arsenal's destiny will be decided when the TV fixtures get released, in terms of who plays first on a weekend. I say that because if Arsenal play first they could go 11 points clear at the top.

I know Man City would have two games in hand but it's a huge swing. 11 points is massive, you can't make any mistakes. The pressure can get to you. It's a really big advantage to be able to play your game without distractions.

I see Arsenal winning it from here. The way they are dismantling lesser teams is unreal. You'd have thought Arsenal were playing against nine men at Fulham last week, that's how dominant they were. The same against Crystal Palace. Arsenal are Rolls-Royce. I don't see them getting caught.

Trossard walks into Man City team | Jesus like new signing

£28m for Leandro Trossard. Arsenal must have been thinking 'is that all?'. It's a cup of tea in football terms. The lad could go and play for Man City tomorrow morning. There's an art to playing for Man City, not every player could do it, but he could. He is two-footed, he's a special player. You cannot knock Edu and Mikel Arteta for the way they have put this team together.

Gabriel Jesus doesn't play at the moment, for me. He's been out a long time. Trossard has come in and hit the ground running. Look at Arsenal's last three league games - three goals, three goals, four goals. It's not like they are short of goalscorers. Jesus is an unbelievable player to have on the bench, he's got to be patient. It's like having a transfer window now and Arsenal buying Jesus - it's huge.