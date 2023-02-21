Premier League season 2022/23 fixtures announced: Liverpool vs Arsenal headlines April selections

Sky Sports has announced 21 new Premier League fixtures selected for live coverage during the month of April, with Arsenal's London derby with Chelsea among the highlights as the regular season hurtles towards the run-in.

It could be a season-defining month for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side, who will play in front of the Sky Sports cameras on four occasions during the month of April, starting with the mouth-watering trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Super Sunday on April 9 (kick-off 4.30pm).

The Gunners make the short trip across London a week later to face West Ham at the London Stadium (Sunday April 16, kick-off 2pm), while they also host Southampton in the Friday Night Football on April 21 (kick-off 8pm).

The month ends with Arsenal hosting Chelsea on Saturday April 29 on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm), while Sky Sports will also broadcast live Chelsea's visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday April 22 (kick-off 5.30pm).

In full: Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports...

Friday February 24: Fulham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 25: Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday February 26: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 1.30pm

Saturday March 4: Southampton vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 5: Nottingham Forest vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 5: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 6: Brentford vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 11: Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 12: Fulham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 12: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday March 17: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 18: Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 19: Brighton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 19: Man City vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 1: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 2: West Ham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 3: Everton vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 5: West Ham vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 9: Southampton vs Manchester City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 15: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 16: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 16: Manchester City vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 17: Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Friday April 21: Arsenal vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 22: Manchester United vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 30: Fulham vs Manchester City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 1: Leicester vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final is on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.