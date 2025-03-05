Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Rangers: Paul Merson gives verdict on Europa League and Conference League hopes for British quartet

I watched Manchester United in the FA Cup and I can't remember them having a shot apart from Bruno Fernandes' brilliant goal. They just huff and puff and there's nothing there. It's extraordinary.

This is no disrespect to Fulham, but half the Fulham players would get in the Man Utd team.

So I don't know if Man Utd beat Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League. It's a heads or tails game. I just can't see it. Then they've got Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim says the club need to focus on building a future that will last - something that is more important than winning any trophy this season

I'm worried for Man Utd. I really, really, really worry for them. They're a million miles off it and I don't see when that's going to change.

It is a payback for the terrible signings they have made over the last four or five years. I don't mind Fernandes, he will always try to get on the ball. His goal was very good but he's not a centre-midfield player in a two. I don't get that.

You have to play to the strength of the players and not the strength of yourself. At the moment, this isn't working. It's a fact.

Ruben Amorim is only young but top managers are adaptable and work out what they need to do. I've seen Jose Mourinho make a substitution after 20 minutes.

He is playing to the strength of himself and not the players he has. It's a big mess and I don't know where it is going to change.

Spurs can win Europa League

If you look at the Europa League, Tottenham, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio are the four teams to win it.

Tottenham have got a chance if they can get their players fit but they've got to get through AZ Alkmaar.

Tottenham are a team where you've just got to make sure you're not out of it.

I watched AZ Alkmaar the other week at Galatasaray in the second leg - they've got some pace up front and they were electric up front.

They blew Galatasaray away and Galatasaray were fortunate to get a 2-2 draw.

I don't know how Tottenham will live with them at their ground because it's a big old pitch. It's a dangerous game, but over two legs I'd expect Tottenham to go through.

If Tottenham win this and get in the Champions League, they've had their best season ever.

But Bilbao would be my little dark horses there. They've got Roma, which is a hard game.

Chelsea need Palmer firing

Image: Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts after a missed opportunity against Southampton

Cole Palmer has to play in this game against Copenhagen. Chelsea can't go out of the Conference League and they've then got Leicester at home on Sunday. This is a nice safety net because the fixtures then liven up and that's the problem.

They should win this cup quite comfortably but they've got to make sure they turn up when they play and they have turned up and produced in this competition so far. That's probably because of the standard of the teams.

Chelsea have to finish in the top four or top five. It was great timing the other day when they had Southampton at home. Enzo Maresca needed it.

The only thing was Palmer didn't score. He had three or four really good chances in that game where at the start of the season he would have scored them with a blindfold on. Everything went in. Now he's just snatching a little bit at them.

He needs one to go in even if it goes in off his backside. Chelsea need that because when Palmer's playing well, they are completely and utterly a different team.

Chelsea would have rather won 2-0 against Southampton and Palmer gets one of the goals than win 4-0 and he gets none of them.

Chelsea can make history by being the only team ever to win every European competition. That could last forever because Real Madrid and Liverpool aren't going to be in the Conference League.

If they got back in the Champions League and won the Conference League that'd be an amazing season.

And as for Rangers...

Fenerbahce is a hard game. Rangers are getting beat by Motherwell at home. Absolutely no chance. I'd expect Fenerbahce to beat Rangers over two legs. I'd be surprised if they didn't.

But, Rangers look like a different team in Europe compared to what they are in their domestic competition. How many times do Rangers play in their league and are the underdog to win? Never, bar Celtic.

Now they've come into Europe and they are the underdog and they've performed. It's a different kind of pressure.