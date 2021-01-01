Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reappointed as manager of Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of Burton Albion, five years after leaving the Pirelli Stadium for QPR.

Hasselbaink replaces Jake Buxton, who parted company with the club following their 4-3 home defeat to Wigan on Tuesday.

The former Leeds United, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker was first appointed as Burton Albion manager in November 2014 following Gary Rowett's departure, and led Albion to the League Two title before leaving for QPR just over a year later.

The 48-year-old will be assisted by former Stevenage player and manager Dino Maamria, who was sacked by Oldham Athletic in July after 10 months in charge.

Hasselbaink said: "Burton Albion is a club which is very close to my heart and a really special club for me and my family.

"The job is totally different from the first time, but we are coming in to try as quickly as possible to get us up the league and keep ourselves in League One - that's our aim and first and foremost that's what we will be trying to do.

"We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that's not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done.

"I have wonderful memories from when I was here before and it was a very important time in my life and I have always kept in touch with the club but I know it's a different job now.

"Hopefully, we can get us going as quickly as possible. The transfer widow is opening but you have to give the players who are there a chance. There are good players at Burton Albion who are under achieving and the first job is to get them back to their normal ability. We want to help the players to start performing and we need to squeeze as much out of them as we can, to get clean sheets and to win matches.

"I got my pro licence with Dino and went on a few courses with him. He knows the leagues and players. He's a good coach, he's driven and he will help us push us forward."

Image: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink led Burton Albion to the League Two title back in 2015

Maamria said: "It's a good match in a good football club. I'm proven in terms of getting teams out of this kind of situation as I have shown in my last five jobs. Jimmy knows the football club and works well with the chairman.

"I will be working with the players day to day, motivating them and using that know-how of getting the club out of this position we are in with Jimmy overseeing everything and I think it will make for a great partnership."

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson said: "I'm delighted to welcome Jimmy back to Burton Albion. It's an appointment I know will excite our fans after the last time he was here which started the most successful period in the club's history.

"In Dino Maamria, we also have someone who has proven managerial experience in his own right and I'm sure he and Jimmy will forge a great partnership.

"There is a lot of work to do but I know with Jimmy and Dino we have given ourselves the best opportunity of turning the club's playing fortunes around."

Nick Fenton and Chris Beardsley will remain in charge of Burton for the visit of Oxford United on Saturday, though Hasselbaink will be in attendance at the ground.