Jake Buxton: Burton Albion part company with manager after Wigan defeat

Burton Albion have confirmed that manager Jake Buxton has departed the club.

The Brewers parted company with Buxton following their 4-3 home defeat to Wigan at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from John-Joe O'Toole, John Brayford and Kane Hemmings were cancelled out by a Kyle Joseph hat-trick and a winner from Wigan's Will Keane.

"Burton Albion can confirm manager Jake Buxton is to leave the club," a statement on the club's Twitter account read.

"We would like to thank Jake for his hard work throughout his time at the club."

Burton are without a victory since November 24 and are six points adrift from safety at the bottom of League One, they have won once in their last 19 matches.

Buxton, who enjoyed two spells for Burton as a defender during his playing career, was appointed as player-manager in May following the resignation of long-serving manager Nigel Clough, and guided the club to a 12th-placed finish in the third tier last season.