Alan Smith reminds us of his first and last appearance for England

Alan Smith reminds us of his first, last and best appearances for England

Sky Sports' Alan Smith reminds us of his first and last appearance for England as well as telling us about his best performance for his country.

First: A trip on Concorde

It was Saudi Arabia away. I remember because we travelled over on Concorde which was a thrill in itself.

I got on as a sub and it was not a very memorable performance by me. I think we drew 1-1 in the end, but I always remember Bobby Robson, he gave a team-talk beforehand and it was going on and on and on for some time. Don Howe, his assistant, was stood next to him and finally Bobby turned to him and said: "Have you got anything to add, Don?" Don said: "I think we better let the lads get changed. There's only 20 minutes until kick-off." But that was Bobby. He loved to talk about football.

Last: Replacing Lineker

Smith featured for England at Euro 92

I'm quite well known for replacing Gary Lineker against Sweden in Euro 92, which were less than memorable for England. I got warmed up along with Alan Shearer.

Graham Taylor told us to warm up and I got called back instead of Shearer, who was a young boy then. I thought I'd be going on to partner Gary, who was my partner at Leicester back in the day, but instead he came off, I went on.

I didn't have time to think about it really. I just wanted to try and do my best, but it didn't really work out.

Best: Wembley winner against Turkey

Smith scored twice in 13 appearances for England

I scored the only goal of a European Qualifier at Wembley, which was quite a thrill. It was against Turkey and all my family were up in the stand.

We didn't play so well in the second half and we got booed off the pitch at the old Wembley, but I didn't care.

I'd got the only goal of the game for my country to get us three points in a qualifier so that was enough.

Watch England highlights for free on Sky Sports

Watch highlights of all of England's Euro 2020 qualifying games for free with Sky Sports - including England vs Kosovo on Tuesday night.

6:09 Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria at Wembley Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria at Wembley

The best bits from each game will be available on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 15 minutes after full-time - and you won't need a Sky Sports subscription to tune in.

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.