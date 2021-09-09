Christen Press: USA forward takes break from football to focus on mental health

United States forward Christen Press is to take a break from football in order to focus on her mental health.

The 32-year-old, who left Manchester United in June and joined expansion team Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, had not been included in the USA squad for their friendly double-header against Paraguay on September 16 and 21.

Press posted on Instagram: "I've been a professional player for 10 years. And I'm very proud of the fact that I've been available for nearly every professional match for both club and country.

"And yet, that has come with a focus, intensity, and prioritisation that has left little room for much else.

"I've made the difficult decision to take a couple of months away from the game to focus on my mental health, spiritual growth, and processing grief.

"I'm sad to miss the upcoming games and seeing all of our wonderful fans. I believe I will come back stronger than ever. Thanks for all your support on my journey."

Press has scored 64 goals in 155 appearances for the United States and was part of their World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2019.