Manchester United confirm departures of World Cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press

Manchester United have confirmed that World Cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press have left the club.

The USA internationals were signed on one-year deals last summer and helped the side to a fourth place finish in the WSL.

Overall, Press played 17 times for the club, scoring four goals while Heath made 11 appearances - also scoring four times.

The club also confirmed the departures of fellow forwards Jane Ross and Jess Sigsworth earlier this week, while Lauren James remains a target for Chelsea.

United are still searching for a new head coach after Casey Stoney left at the end of the season.

Stoney, 39, was appointed as United Women's first head coach in July 2018 and led them to the WSL in her first season in charge.

United finished fourth in their first season in the top flight before the 2019-20 season was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic and went on to repeat the feat last term, missing out on a place in the Champions League by one point.

0:32 Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.