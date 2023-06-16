Gregg Berhalter re-appointed USA head coach after investigation into historical domestic violence allegations

Gregg Berhalter will now be in charge of the USA team for the 2026 World Cup hosted in the States, Canada and Mexico; an independent investigation found no legal impediment to rehiring the coach in March; Berhalter admitted in January to having kicked his wife in 1992

Gregg Berhalter has been re-appointed USA head coach less than six months after his contract was allowed to expire amid an investigation into an allegation of historical domestic violence.

Berhalter, whose deal ran out after leading the USA to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will now be in charge of the team for the 2026 tournament hosted in the States, Canada and Mexico.

BJ Callaghan and Anthony Hudson have been in interim charge of the USA men's team since Berhalter left his post.

Berhalter admitted in January to having kicked his wife in 1992 after he had been reported to the USMNT in December while he was in charge of the team at the World Cup.

An independent investigation found in March that there was "no legal impediment" to re-employing Berhalter.

The report concluded that Berhalter did not improperly withhold information about the domestic abuse of his wife and found "no evidence to suggest that he has engaged in similar misconduct at any other time".

USA and Borussia Dortmund forward Giovanni Reyna's mother Danielle, a former roommate and team-mate of Berhalter's wife Rosalind, brought the incident to the attention of US Soccer in December after her son was given a limited role at the World Cup.

Image: Gio Reyna's mother Danielle reported Berhalter to US Soccer

Reyna, 20, apologised after being criticised by Berhalter at the World Cup for "not meeting expectations" and his mother responded in a statement explaining that she was angry the US head coach had not afforded her son the same forgiveness he received at a similar age after the incident with his wife Rosalind in 1992.

What did Berhalter say about the incident?

Berhalter released a statement in January giving his account of events from the incident with his now wife Rosalind, with whom he has been married to for 25 years.

He wrote: "One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs."

Berhalter says it was a "shameful moment and one that I regret to this day".

He added: "To this day that type of behaviour has never been repeated. The lessons learned from that night over three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, devoted and supportive relationship.

"It was an event that shaped me but doesn't define me. It was a single isolated event over three decades ago and a terrible decision made in a bad moment by an 18-year-old."

What did Danielle Reyna say about Berhalter?

Danielle Reyna confirmed that she had reported Berhalter to US Soccer "just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference".

She said: "As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologised for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age.

"Without going into detail, [Berhalter's statement] from [Tuesday] significantly minimizes the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, team-mate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed.

"It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family's life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard."

But Danielle Reyna denied blackmailing Berhalter with the information of the incident, and insists she did not ask for him to be fired.

"But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don't know anything about any blackmail attempts, nor have I ever had any discussions about anyone else on Gregg's staff-I don't know any of the other coaches."