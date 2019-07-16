Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert sacked by Cameroon following Africa Cup of Nations exit

Clarence Seedorf (right) and Patrick Kluivert have been sacked

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been sacked following their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions were knocked out by Nigeria in the round of 16 courtesy of a 3-2 defeat, with Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi netting the winning goal.

Following what the Cameroon FA deemed a "premature exit", sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi stated it was time for the manager to leave.

"When you consider all what was done and the poor results obtained, in all objectivity, there's no need to continue having Clarence Seedorf as head of Cameroon's men's football team," Kombi told national broadcaster CRTV.

Reigning champions Cameroon were knocked out by Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16

"I've spoken with the President of Cameroon's Football Federation and I've asked him to activate the clause in his contract that makes room for the termination of the deal."

The two former Netherlands internationals were hired by Cameroon in August 2018, taking over from caretaker boss Rigobert Song.

Seedorf joined Cameroon after coaching Deportivo La Coruna, Chinese side Shenzhen and AC Milan - where he holds legendary status for his playing career.

Cameroon were successful in the previous edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, sealing their fifth title with a 2-1 win in the final against Egypt.

Senegal will play Algeria - who knocked out Cameroon's conquerors Nigeria in the semi-finals - in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday.