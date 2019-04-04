Oxford United served winding-up order over late stadium payment

Oxford United are allegedly late on their rental payments for their Kassam Stadium

Oxford United have been served a winding-up petition by their stadium owners, Firoka, over a late rent payment.

It comes days after the club made late payments to non-playing staff for March.

Firoka are owned by former chairman Firoz Kassam, who, in February of this year, said he had not spoken to owner Sumrith 'Tiger' Thanakarnjanasuth, who took over in February 2018.

"I have not had any contact with him," Kassam said at the time. "I do not know (if I will), although there is no real need - I am only the poor landlord and Oxford United are my tenants."

Oxford have also been served with three winding-up petitions from HM Revenue & Customs over late tax payments since Thanakarnjanasuth's takeover.

The club have declined to comment.

Currently 12th in the League One table and seven points clear of the relegation places, Oxford will play 21st-place Walsall away on Saturday.