Andorra's Josep Gomes produces comedy blunder in Euro 2020 qualifier

Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes comically fails to clear his lines as the minnows went on to lose 3-0 to Albania.

In the 20th minute at the Estadi Nacional d'Andorra, Gomes audaciously attempted a scissor-kick half-volley to clear the danger on the edge of his own box.

However, his attempt to play sweeper keeper did not exactly go to plan as he missed the ball completely, allowing Armando Sidiku to swoop in and slot into the empty net.

Gomes was not best pleased with himself after seeing the ball roll past the goal-line.

