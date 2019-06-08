European Qualifiers: France shocked by Turkey, Eden Hazard honoured by Belgium

Eden Hazard in action for Belgium against Kazakhstan

World champions France slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Turkey as their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign suffered a blow on a busy Saturday of action.

Kaan Ayhan headed the hosts in front and a series of defensive mistakes led to Cengiz Under tucking in the second before half-time.

Didier Deschamps' side - who boasted Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up - showed little sign of fighting their way back into the game in the second half and could even have lost more heavily but for some good saves by Hugo Lloris.

Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud look dejected as France go 2-0 down against Turkey

Turkey's win saw them leapfrog France at the top of Group H, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson's strike gave Iceland a 1-0 home win against Albania and an early Igor Armas goal secured a 1-0 victory for 10-man Moldova at home to Andorra.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus in Belarus were enough to give Germany two wins from their two matches so far in Group C.

The three-time European champions, who suffered a shock World Cup first-round exit last year before being relegated in the inaugural Nations League, took a 13th-minute lead when Sane shook off his marker and fired in from close range, and Reus added a second shortly after the hour mark.

Northern Ireland stay top having survived a scare as substitutes Conor Washington and Josh Magennis scored to snatch a 2-1 win in Estonia after Konstantin Vassiljev put the hosts ahead with a free-kick.

World Cup runners-up Croatia maintained control of Group E and dealt Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales a setback with a 2-1 victory on a scorching afternoon in Osijek.

A 17th-minute James Lawrence own goal and an Ivan Perisic strike at the start of the second half sealed Wales' fate before substitute David Brooks pulled one back.

Willi Orban scored twice as Hungary won 3-1 in Azerbaijan in the group's other match.

Belgium stayed on top of Group I after a routine 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan through goals from Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku.

Eden Hazard - fresh from sealing a move to Real Madrid that could reportedly rise to a club-record transfer of £130m once all bonus payments come into play - was honoured ahead of kick-off for recently reaching 100 caps.

Artem Dzyuba scored four goals and Michele Cevoli two own goals as Russia thumped San Marino 9-0, while Oliver Burke's last-minute strike got Scotland out of jail in a 2-1 win at home to Cyprus after Andy Robertson's screamer was cancelled out by Ioannis Kousoulos.

In Group J Italy ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Greece to make it three wins from three.

Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci were on target in the first half for Roberto Mancini's side.

Teemu Pukki scored twice as Finland sank Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to move up to second spot, while Armenia were 3-0 winners against Liechtenstein.