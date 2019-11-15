European Qualifiers on Sky: All to play for in Republic of Ireland's group

Christian Eriksen's Denmark are in Euro 2020 qualifying action on Friday

Team news and previews ahead of Friday's European Qualifiers, with Denmark and Switzerland live on Sky Sports in Republic of Ireland's group.

It's a big night in Group D...

State of play: It's tight at the top of Group D with Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots.

Despite defeat in Switzerland, Mick McCarthy's side, who still top the group having played a game more, know victory against second-placed Denmark in Dublin on November 18 will see them qualify for next summer's tournament.

Switzerland, who currently sit third in Group D just one point behind Ireland and Denmark, are now in pole position to top the group.

Group D P W D L Pts Republic of Ireland 7 3 3 0 12 Denmark 6 3 3 0 12 Switzerland 6 3 2 1 11 Georgie 7 2 2 3 8 Gibraltar 6 0 0 5 0

Coming up: Friday - Denmark vs Gibraltar, Switzerland vs Georgia; November 18 - Gibraltar vs Switzerland, Republic of Ireland vs Denmark.

Denmark, Switzerland live on Sky

Denmark vs Gibraltar - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Team news - Denmark: Manager Age Hareide has no injury concerns heading into the game at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, with a full-strength squad at his disposal for a crucial clash against Gibraltar. Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to play a key role for the Danes, who will qualify for Euro 2020 with a win, if Switzerland lose to Georgia.

After Gibraltar, Denmark face Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Team news - Gibraltar: Uncapped defenders Brad Power and Ethan Santos are included in the squad for the first time and could make their international debuts for Gibraltar, who are out of contention in Group D.

How to watch: Live coverage starts at 7.40pm on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

Denmark vs Gibraltar Live on

Switzerland vs Georgia - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Team news - Switzerland: Swiss captain Granit Xhaka could feature for the first time since clashing with Arsenal fans after being substituted during his side's 2-2 draw with Crystal palace on October 27. Meanwhile, Norwich Striker Josip Drmic has withdrawn from the squad after picking up an injury in his side's defeat to Watford last Friday. Basel's Cedric Itten has been called up as a replacement.

Granit Xhaka is set to feature for Switzerland

Finally, Newcastle defender Fabian Schar, Wolfsburg's Admir Mehmedi and Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo all miss out due to injury, while Timm Klose, Xherdan Shaqiri and Steven Zuber remain on the sidelines.

Switzerland can qualify for Euro 2020 on Friday if Denmark are held by Gibraltar.

Team news - Georgia: Midfielders Tornike Okriashvili and Saba Lobzhanidze have withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Georgia can no longer qualify for Euro 2020 via Group D, but they are guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League showing.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

Switzerland vs Georgia Live on

Spain, Italy also in action

Spain and Italy may have already booked their place in the draw for Euro 2020, but both sides will be looking to maintain their unbeaten records in qualifying against Malta and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively.

Spain vs Malta - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football (red button)

State of play - Group F: Spain have sealed their place at Euro 2020 but the battle to join them is now where the interest lies in this group.

Spain have already qualified for Euro 2020

Sweden, Romania and Norway are all looking to secure automatic qualification alongside Spain with two more matchdays to come.

Sweden are currently second in the group but face a crucial trip to Romania on November 15 before a home game against Faroe Islands three days later.

Romania are third, one point behind Sweden and three ahead of Norway, but they face difficult games against Sweden and Spain this month.

Norway have plenty to do if they are to pip Sweden and Romania to qualification but matches against Faroe Islands and Malta are very winnable on paper.

Coming up: Friday - Norway vs Faroe Islands, Romania vs Sweden, Spain vs Malta; November 18 - Malta vs Norway, Spain vs Romania, Sweden vs Faroe Islands.

Group F P W D L Pts Spain 8 6 2 0 20 Sweden 8 4 3 1 15 Romania 8 4 2 2 14 Norway 8 2 5 1 11 Malta 8 1 0 7 3 Faroe Islands 8 1 0 7 3

How to watch Spain: Live coverage starts from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Football via the red button; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone, then watch match highlights shortly after full time.

3:15 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group F match between Sweden and Spain Highlights of the European Qualifying Group F match between Sweden and Spain

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football (red button)

State of play - Group J: Italy are the runaway winners of Group J but the story is who could be joining them at Euro 2020.

Jorginho has been a key figure for Italy in qualifying for Euro 2020

Finland are just a win away from qualifying for their first major tournament with games against Liechtenstein and Greece on November 15 and 18 respectively.

Armenia and Bosnia & Herzegovina will be waiting in the wings should Finland slip up.

Coming up: Friday - Armenia vs Greece, Finland vs Liechtenstein, Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy; November 18 - Greece vs Finland, Italy vs Armenia, Liechtenstein vs Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Group J P W D L Pts Italy 8 8 0 0 24 Finland 8 5 0 3 15 Armenia 8 3 1 4 10 Bosnia and Herzegovina 8 3 1 4 10 Greece 8 2 2 4 8 Liechtenstein 8 0 2 6 2

How to watch Italy: Live coverage starts from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Football via the red button; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone, then watch match highlights shortly after full time.

4:10 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group J match between Liechtenstein and Italy Highlights of the European Qualifying Group J match between Liechtenstein and Italy

Other matches on Sky

All other matches kick-off at 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:

Armenia vs Greece (Kick-off 5pm)

Finland vs Lichtenstein (live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off 5pm)

Norway vs Faroe Islands (Kick-off 5pm)

Romania vs Sweden

European Qualifiers on Sky Sports

Watch November's European Qualifiers on Sky Sports from November 14-19 or follow all the action across Sky Sports' digital platforms.