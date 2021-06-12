Euro 2020: Wales vs Switzerland - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group A table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Merson's England XI: Sterling in, Grealish out
- Is this the new Mayweather?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Stats companion: Wales vs Switzerland
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- England XI vs Croatia: Writers' verdicts
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
- White leaves Sky Sports News after 23 years
- Everton close to Nuno appointment
- Euro 2020 - Your essential guide