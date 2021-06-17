Euro 2020: Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and one staff member test positive for coronavirus

Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic says defender Denis Vavro and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus at Euro 2020 and are in isolation.

Tarkovic added both were feeling well and had no symptoms, and that his side were still set to face Sweden on Friday.

"We started to work with the Russian public health authorities and started to apply the corresponding UEFA protocol," Tarkovic said through a translator.

"So we took all the steps to avoid the spread of the infection."

UEFA protocol states that teams with fewer than 13 players could have their game rescheduled within the next 48 hours of the date of the relevant match and possibly at a different venue.

Any additional player called up to meet the minimum of 13 players requires that an equivalent number of quarantined players are definitively withdrawn from the 26 players list, the European governing body said.

Slovakia opened their Group E campaign with a 2-1 victory over Poland in St Petersburg on Monday.

The result will go down as a famous win for Slovakia - only their second victory at a European Championship - and the players celebrated wildly at full-time.

Slovakia head into the second round of fixtures top of Group E after Spain's goalless draw against Sweden.