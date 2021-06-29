England 2-0 Germany: Player ratings from Euro 2020 Wembley clash

Assessing how the players performed at Wembley in England and Germany's Euro 2020 last-16 clash...

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 9

Image: Jordan Pickford denies Kai Havertz at Wembley

His reputation continues to soar. Excellent sprawling save to deny Timo Werner with his feet and then an even better fingertip to deny Kai Havertz. Only Raheem Sterling is above him for overall excellence in an England shirt this summer.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Image: Havertz holds off Kieran Trippier

Difficult to argue with his inclusion ahead of Reece James when his set-pieces are so palpably more threatening than anything else England have produced in the tournament and did ever so well at the back post to edge out Robin Gosens from scoring in the first half.

Kyle Walker - 6

Lost his man when Werner was eased through for his one-on-one with Pickford but his pace proved useful protection on plenty of other occasions. An important member of England's back-line.

John Stones - 7

The central figure in England's back three. Unable to offer sufficient cover when Werner broke through, but otherwise assured and commanding in the challenge.

Harry Maguire - 7

Image: England defender Harry Maguire gets a header on goal

England's most aggressive - and arguably - best player up until the moment he headed over the hosts' best chance in the first 20 minutes. At the very least, he should have hit the target. Booked moments after England's opening goal for a clumsy - and, worse, unnecessary - challenge on the edge of the area, but won countless contests and gave a captain's inspiration. Improving with every match after four weeks out before Euro 2020.

Luke Shaw - 6

Talk about picking your moment! Had offered nothing going forward prior to setting up England's breakthrough. Lack of adventure typified England's performance, but the bottom line is a clean sheet, an assist and a place in the last eight.

Declan Rice - 6

Image: England's Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice celebrate

Caught out in the middle of the park as he conceded an early free-kick on the edge of England's area to make Wembley's nerves jangle. But, like his central midfield partner, managed to turn the tide in the main after Germany dominated the first 10 minutes despite that awkward booking.

Kalvin Phillips - 7

Overhit backpass in first few minutes betrayed some understandable nerves but grew into the encounter and was the instigator of the chance for Maguire with a lovely clipped pass out wide. Just as impressive was his self-management through the second half when stuck on the tightrope of a yellow card.

Raheem Sterling - 9

Image: Sterling scores for England

On a different level to all of England's other outfield players and provided the missing inspiration when they needed it most. The Three Lions' brightest spark, his early drive and shot forced Manuel Neuer into a sprawling save. Kept up the pressure after the break despite being isolated wide on the left with Shaw providing scant support and then started and finished the move for England's opening goal. Nearly gave away hero status when he conceded possession for the Thomas Muller chance, but deserved the slice - and slice of luck - that followed.

Bukayo Saka - 7

It didn't quite happen for the youngster, but he was England's go-to player for making things happen in the first half and the player who caused the Germans the most amount of anxiety. Faded after the break, though, and taken off with 20 minutes remaining for Jack Grealish.

Harry Kane - 7

Image: Harry Kane celebrates England's second goal

How much difference will his goal make? All the difference, hopefully. Still, it is hard not to reflect on his overall struggles and near-anonymity. Starved of service and only touched the ball twice - yes, twice - in the opening half-hour. But a striker's currency is goals and Kane's summer finally has lift-off. Hopefully.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 8

That is why so many want him on the pitch. Provided the pass to set up Shaw's assist for England's opening goal and then delivered the pinpoint cross for Kane to make the game safe. Of course, Gareth Southgate would be entitled to argue that the cameo is proof positive of Grealish's value as an impact substitute.

Jordan Henderson - N/A

On for the final few minutes.

Germany player ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6

Always feels on the edge of playing a risky pass; distribution was fine in the first half, less so in the second. A decent save at a good height from Sterling's long-range strike early on, and could do nothing about the goals.

Matthias Ginter - 5

Booked after dragging Shaw down in a dangerous crossing position early on. More involved in the second half on the ball, but caught chasing Sterling's shadow on a few occasions; Sterling peeled off Ginter early to score.

Mats Hummels - 7

The hugely-experienced 32-year-old, operating almost as a sweeper, was occupied solely by Kane. Kept him quiet for 35 minutes, then made a vital, brave header to clear ahead of Kane when the England man looked favourite, and then a last-ditch slide to deny Kane again in stoppage time.

Continued to dominate Kane in the second period, made more clearances than any player (five) and played a few brave balls forward to break the lines, but ironically stayed closer to Kane than Sterling for Shaw's pass for England's first goal.

Antonio Rudiger - 6

Image: Germany boss Joachim Low and Antonio Rudiger

A rock in the last 12 months and a big part of Germany keeping more of the ball in the second half, but could not outmuscle Sterling as he ran through in the lead-up to the goal.

Joshua Kimmich - 6

Usually operates 15 yards higher, but made to defend by England for much of the game, and forced to go long with the ball. Produced fine defensive header in the first half from Trippier's free-kick cross, and delivered dangerous ball himself at the other end for Gosens.

Conservative on the ball in the second period, resisting the urge to pile forward - it was like Kimmich and Germany were waiting, but for what?

Toni Kroos - 5

The passing machine not his usual self. Granted, not given much space by England, but a couple of stray passes as Rice and Phillips pushed higher on him than expected. Eased into it later, but too involved in the scrappy, industrious side of the game. Lost the ball 17 times, more than any other Germany player.

Leon Goretzka - 7

Germany's best player in the first half, given his first start of Euro 2020 after impressing as a sub against Portugal and Hungary. Burst through England's midfield on a couple of occasions, and stole possession at important times. Penalised for two fouls in dangerous positions, however.

Robin Gosens - 5

Germany's most creative player going into this game, making five chances in the tournament, but pinned well back by England's high wing-backs. A foot away from Kimmich's cross at the back post on a rare foray into the opposition box, then booked for a late foul on Trippier, a clear show of frustration. England nullified his threat well throughout.

Kai Havertz - 7

Popped up high, wide and too often deep in the first half, but spotted Chelsea team-mate Werner with superb through ball for biggest chance of the first half. Always looking for the forward pass, and his well-struck half volley had to be tipped over by Pickford early in the second. Needed more from his team-mates, in particular these two…

Thomas Muller - 5

Image: Thomas Muller reacts after missing a golden opportunity

Germany's 'raumdeuter', or 'interpreter of space', was often the first man to press England from the front, but had to drop deeper as the game wore on. Like most of his team-mates, not allowed to do his thing, and stuck the wrong side of the halfway line.

Had a huge chance to level with 10 minutes to go, one-on-one with Pickford, but lack of pace forced him to go slightly earlier than he would have liked, and dragged wide.

Timo Werner - 5

Image: Timo Werner reacts after being denied by Jordan Pickford

Favoured over Serge Gnabry for his first start of the tournament, and mainly fed off scraps until fine chance from Havertz's through ball. Not too much to criticise with the finish; more a good Pickford save than a poor finish, and from a difficult angle. Struggled to hold the ball up, and took the incorrect, more scenic route when up one-on-one with Stones in the box. Hooked after 68 minutes.

Subs

Serge Gnabry - 5

On for Werner on 68, but never got going, starved of the ball and surrounded by white shirts. Gave the ball away on halfway in the lead-up to second goal.

Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala - NA

Given a handful of minutes