Euro 2020: The FA to conduct a review into how people without tickets got into Wembley final

The Football Association said it will conduct a "full review" into how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to Wembley for Sunday night's Euro 2020 final.

A stadium spokesperson said during the match on Sunday that a "small number" of people had got into the stadium and that security staff and stewards were working to remove them.

However, there have been reports of some ticketless people being inside the stadium for the whole match, and of genuine ticket-holders being afraid to confront people occupying their seats.

An FA spokesperson said: "We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the Euro 2020 final.

"This will be done in collaboration with the police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders."

Videos were posted on social media of people being attacked within the stadium concourses, while away from the stadium there was also disorder in other areas of London.

1:29 Fans were pictured breaking through security barriers ahead of kick-off

The FA statement added: "Security and stewarding numbers for the Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

"However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

"No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate ticket holders who were affected and said the security team at Wembley had "never seen anything like it".

Bullingham said some "drunken yobs" had tried to force their way in and told BBC Radio Four's Today programme on Monday the FA would look to "prevent it ever happening again".

"Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them," he said.

The Metropolitan Police have made 49 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

Footage also emerged in the hours before England's penalty shootout defeat by Italy of disorder in Leicester Square.

In a statement released after the match, Met Police said: "Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly. We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night.

"Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable. A big thanks to officers across London and our blue light colleagues for their part in keeping Londoner's safe and moving tonight."